Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

66 W Muriel St

66 West Muriel Street · No Longer Available
Location

66 West Muriel Street, Orlando, FL 32806
South Orange

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1br/1ba in the Heart of SODO !! Minutes from Downtown !! - This charming 1/1 is in a great location close to downtown. This apartment was fully renovated 2 years ago and is equipped with appliances and furnishing, only adding to the luxury of this apartment. It is also wonderfully lit by natural lighthing, perfectly accentuating the finishes, and helping you to save on your light bill! A washer and dryer is included with your monthly rent.

It's conveniently located across the street from everything that you would need to make living here possible. Within a mile to shopping plazas, and other frequented stores for your convenience. It is close enough to downtown to have the luxury, but a little farther from the craziness that is downtown.

Rental requirements are as follow:
-Earn 3x the rent in monthly income
-$50 application fee
-$200 non-refundable pet deposit per pet (inquire about breed restrictions)
-Credit, Criminal, and Rental Background Checks

If interested in viewing the property, please reach out via email at vanessa@flatratepropertymanagement.com, or via phone at (407) 730-3014 and we can schedule a time to do so. Thank you for your interest and we look forward to hearing from you!

https://www.flatratepropertymanagement.com/for-rent-in-orlando.php

(RLNE2705253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 W Muriel St have any available units?
66 W Muriel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 66 W Muriel St currently offering any rent specials?
66 W Muriel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 W Muriel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 66 W Muriel St is pet friendly.
Does 66 W Muriel St offer parking?
No, 66 W Muriel St does not offer parking.
Does 66 W Muriel St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 W Muriel St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 W Muriel St have a pool?
No, 66 W Muriel St does not have a pool.
Does 66 W Muriel St have accessible units?
No, 66 W Muriel St does not have accessible units.
Does 66 W Muriel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 W Muriel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 W Muriel St have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 W Muriel St does not have units with air conditioning.
