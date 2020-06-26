66 W Muriel St

Amenities

1br/1ba in the Heart of SODO !! Minutes from Downtown !! - This charming 1/1 is in a great location close to downtown. This apartment was fully renovated 2 years ago and is equipped with appliances and furnishing, only adding to the luxury of this apartment. It is also wonderfully lit by natural lighthing, perfectly accentuating the finishes, and helping you to save on your light bill! A washer and dryer is included with your monthly rent.



It's conveniently located across the street from everything that you would need to make living here possible. Within a mile to shopping plazas, and other frequented stores for your convenience. It is close enough to downtown to have the luxury, but a little farther from the craziness that is downtown.



Rental requirements are as follow:

-Earn 3x the rent in monthly income

-$50 application fee

-$200 non-refundable pet deposit per pet (inquire about breed restrictions)

-Credit, Criminal, and Rental Background Checks



If interested in viewing the property, please reach out via email at vanessa@flatratepropertymanagement.com, or via phone at (407) 730-3014 and we can schedule a time to do so. Thank you for your interest and we look forward to hearing from you!



https://www.flatratepropertymanagement.com/for-rent-in-orlando.php



