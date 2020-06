Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom town home inside Carter Glen Community near the Airport and Major Shopping Plazas. This is a gate complex with resort style pool area, clubhouse and exercise room. All tile and wood floors throughout the home. The kitchen overlooks the spacious living room and there is a separate dining room near the entrance foyer. All the bedrooms are upstairs. Inside laundry room and half bath next to the 2 car garage.