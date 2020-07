Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Great Towhnhouse in Metrowest - Great towhnhouse in Metrowest area at Vistas at Stonebridge Association.

Association offers an amazing pool with view to the lake, very well equiped gym, playground, tennis and basketball courts plus a very clean and neat walk path.

Move in with your family and love it!



(RLNE2943768)