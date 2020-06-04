All apartments in Orlando
6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD
6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD

6424 Goldenrod Road · No Longer Available
Location

6424 Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL 32822
Airport North

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
playground
volleyball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Get hold of this wonderful home located so close to shopping, great schools and the airport! Exceptionally maintained 2 story style townhouse with tile and laminate flooring throughout. Minutes from major road ways, Airport, Lake Nona & Downtown. Gated Community, community Pool, volleyball, clubhouse, Gym & playground. Applicants must have 2 years of rent history, secure job, making at least 3 times the rent amount and subject to background check. TENANT OCCUPIED. TEXT LISTING AGENT TO MAKE APPOINTMENT. 24hr Notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD have any available units?
6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD have?
Some of 6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD does offer parking.
Does 6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD has a pool.
Does 6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
