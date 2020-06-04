6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD

Amenities
Get hold of this wonderful home located so close to shopping, great schools and the airport! Exceptionally maintained 2 story style townhouse with tile and laminate flooring throughout. Minutes from major road ways, Airport, Lake Nona & Downtown. Gated Community, community Pool, volleyball, clubhouse, Gym & playground. Applicants must have 2 years of rent history, secure job, making at least 3 times the rent amount and subject to background check. TENANT OCCUPIED. TEXT LISTING AGENT TO MAKE APPOINTMENT. 24hr Notice