6424 S GOLDENROD ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage volleyball court

Get hold of this wonderful home located so close to shopping, great schools and the airport! Exceptionally maintained 2 story style townhouse with tile and laminate flooring throughout. Minutes from major road ways, Airport, Lake Nona & Downtown. Gated Community, community Pool, volleyball, clubhouse, Gym & playground. Applicants must have 2 years of rent history, secure job, making at least 3 times the rent amount and subject to background check. TENANT OCCUPIED. TEXT LISTING AGENT TO MAKE APPOINTMENT. 24hr Notice