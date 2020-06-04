All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003

6400 Raleigh Street · (407) 850-0067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6400 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
PRICE REDUCED - Cozy and beautiful Condo in the Metrowest Area. - 2 bedrooms with their own bathroom! Azur at Metrowest has different features and amenities, such as Pool and Fitness Room.

Close to:* Valencia West* Universal Studios/Island of Adventures* Publix, Walmart* I-4 and other Major Roads!* Various and Exclusive Restaurants!

Rental Price: $1,250.00
Security Deposit: starting at $1,250.00
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Appliances Included:* Refrigerator* Stove* Dishwasher* Washer & Dryer* Range.

Availability: July 17, 2020

For more information call 407-850-0067 or email us at: admin@holdinggoldenre.com

Se habla español

**Renter's insurance required***
Lease preparation fee: $100.00

Equal Housing Opportunity 12 Month Lease Agreement

(RLNE5869599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003 have any available units?
6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003 have?
Some of 6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003 currently offering any rent specials?
6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003 pet-friendly?
No, 6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003 offer parking?
No, 6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003 does not offer parking.
Does 6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003 have a pool?
Yes, 6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003 has a pool.
Does 6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003 have accessible units?
No, 6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003 does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003 has units with dishwashers.
