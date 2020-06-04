6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003

Amenities
PRICE REDUCED - Cozy and beautiful Condo in the Metrowest Area. - 2 bedrooms with their own bathroom! Azur at Metrowest has different features and amenities, such as Pool and Fitness Room.
Close to:* Valencia West* Universal Studios/Island of Adventures* Publix, Walmart* I-4 and other Major Roads!* Various and Exclusive Restaurants!
Rental Price: $1,250.00
Security Deposit: starting at $1,250.00
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Appliances Included:* Refrigerator* Stove* Dishwasher* Washer & Dryer* Range.
Availability: July 17, 2020
For more information call 407-850-0067 or email us at: admin@holdinggoldenre.com
Se habla español
**Renter's insurance required***
Lease preparation fee: $100.00
Equal Housing Opportunity 12 Month Lease Agreement
