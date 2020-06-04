6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

PRICE REDUCED - Cozy and beautiful Condo in the Metrowest Area. - 2 bedrooms with their own bathroom! Azur at Metrowest has different features and amenities, such as Pool and Fitness Room.



Close to:* Valencia West* Universal Studios/Island of Adventures* Publix, Walmart* I-4 and other Major Roads!* Various and Exclusive Restaurants!



Rental Price: $1,250.00

Security Deposit: starting at $1,250.00

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Appliances Included:* Refrigerator* Stove* Dishwasher* Washer & Dryer* Range.



Availability: July 17, 2020



For more information call 407-850-0067 or email us at: admin@holdinggoldenre.com



Se habla español



**Renter's insurance required***

Lease preparation fee: $100.00



Equal Housing Opportunity 12 Month Lease Agreement



