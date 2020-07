Amenities

Spacious 1/1 + Loft Condo in Metrowest - Looking for a cozy yet spacious property? You just found it! This beautiful condo has high ceilings with plenty of natural light coming through the windows and a spacious loft perfect for an office, playroom, or even a 2nd bedroom.

Located in the heart of Metrowest, Azur offers a beautiful pool, gym and gated entrance for your safety and convenience.

AVAILABLE NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5487872)