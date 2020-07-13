All apartments in Orlando
6388 CASTELVEN DR #103.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6388 CASTELVEN DR #103

6388 Castelven Dr Unit 103 · No Longer Available
Location

6388 Castelven Dr Unit 103, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
VISTAS AT STONEBRIDGE TOWNHOME - 3/2.5 Town Home located in gated neighborhood of Vistas at Stonebridge Commons. All kitchen appliances included. Bedrooms are upstairs. 2 master suites, and a powder room downstairs. Features include, 42" cabinets, corian counter tops, screened porch, tile, freshly painted, and brand new carpeting upstairs. No carpeting downstairs. 1 car attached garage. The unit is right across from guest parking spots. Close to shopping, restaurants, Valencia College, schools, and major roads. Condo Association Approval is required and could take up to 15 days, and is $100.00 per adult.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4636144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6388 CASTELVEN DR #103 have any available units?
6388 CASTELVEN DR #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6388 CASTELVEN DR #103 have?
Some of 6388 CASTELVEN DR #103's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6388 CASTELVEN DR #103 currently offering any rent specials?
6388 CASTELVEN DR #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6388 CASTELVEN DR #103 pet-friendly?
No, 6388 CASTELVEN DR #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6388 CASTELVEN DR #103 offer parking?
Yes, 6388 CASTELVEN DR #103 offers parking.
Does 6388 CASTELVEN DR #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6388 CASTELVEN DR #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6388 CASTELVEN DR #103 have a pool?
Yes, 6388 CASTELVEN DR #103 has a pool.
Does 6388 CASTELVEN DR #103 have accessible units?
No, 6388 CASTELVEN DR #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 6388 CASTELVEN DR #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6388 CASTELVEN DR #103 does not have units with dishwashers.

