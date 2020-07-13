6388 CASTELVEN DR #103.

Amenities

VISTAS AT STONEBRIDGE TOWNHOME - 3/2.5 Town Home located in gated neighborhood of Vistas at Stonebridge Commons. All kitchen appliances included. Bedrooms are upstairs. 2 master suites, and a powder room downstairs. Features include, 42" cabinets, corian counter tops, screened porch, tile, freshly painted, and brand new carpeting upstairs. No carpeting downstairs. 1 car attached garage. The unit is right across from guest parking spots. Close to shopping, restaurants, Valencia College, schools, and major roads. Condo Association Approval is required and could take up to 15 days, and is $100.00 per adult.



No Pets Allowed



