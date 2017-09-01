6380 CONEJO TERRACE

Amenities

GORGEOUS MUST-SEE townhome loaded with upgrades provides the best in low-maintenance living! NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. Newly renovated kitchen features 42" cabinets with stainless-steel appliances, plus granite counters, walk-in pantry and built-in desk. Laundry room comes with front-loading washer/dryer included. Livingroom wired for in-ceiling surround sound. Spacious screened patio, with Chattahoochee stone floor and LED ceiling fan, looks out on garden-like setting. HUGE master bedroom and bathroom with dual vanity, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, private water closet, and over-sized walk-in closet. Upgraded light fixtures throughout. 2-car garage. Gated community amenities include fiber-optic cable, fully equipped fitness center, large pool and hot tub, tennis and basketball courts, tot lot, walking/jogging paths, lush landscaping and virtual guard gate system. Close to shopping, restaurants, golf, amusement parks, entertainment and transportation, excellent schools and MORE. HOA approval required and may take up to 15 days.