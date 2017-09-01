All apartments in Orlando
6380 CONEJO TERRACE

6380 Conejo Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6380 Conejo Terrace, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
GORGEOUS MUST-SEE townhome loaded with upgrades provides the best in low-maintenance living! NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. Newly renovated kitchen features 42" cabinets with stainless-steel appliances, plus granite counters, walk-in pantry and built-in desk. Laundry room comes with front-loading washer/dryer included. Livingroom wired for in-ceiling surround sound. Spacious screened patio, with Chattahoochee stone floor and LED ceiling fan, looks out on garden-like setting. HUGE master bedroom and bathroom with dual vanity, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, private water closet, and over-sized walk-in closet. Upgraded light fixtures throughout. 2-car garage. Gated community amenities include fiber-optic cable, fully equipped fitness center, large pool and hot tub, tennis and basketball courts, tot lot, walking/jogging paths, lush landscaping and virtual guard gate system. Close to shopping, restaurants, golf, amusement parks, entertainment and transportation, excellent schools and MORE. HOA approval required and may take up to 15 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6380 CONEJO TERRACE have any available units?
6380 CONEJO TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6380 CONEJO TERRACE have?
Some of 6380 CONEJO TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6380 CONEJO TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
6380 CONEJO TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6380 CONEJO TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 6380 CONEJO TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6380 CONEJO TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 6380 CONEJO TERRACE offers parking.
Does 6380 CONEJO TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6380 CONEJO TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6380 CONEJO TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 6380 CONEJO TERRACE has a pool.
Does 6380 CONEJO TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 6380 CONEJO TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6380 CONEJO TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6380 CONEJO TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
