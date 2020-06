Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is ready for a new tenant. Unit offers an open floor plan with breakfast bar open to living area. In unit laundry with stackable washer and dryer. Bathroom with lots of counter space on vanity and shower/tub combo. Separate detached 1 car garage. Located in Azur at Metrowest, close to shops, restaurants, theme parks, and public transportation. https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/S5033918