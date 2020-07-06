Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

6374 Kearce Street Available 03/10/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Beautiful and Renovated Home! - Rent: $1498 Deposit: $1498



3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL!



MOVE IN BY MARCH 10th.



ALL UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES!



TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. EXTRA LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM AND GREAT ROOM AREA AS WELL!



LOTS OF WINDOWS! HAS A DEN/OFFICE AREA OFF MASTER BEDROOM!



LARGE FENCED IN BACK YARD!



A MUST SEE!



WALKING DISTANCE TO ENGELWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL! NEAR LAKE UNDERHILL AREA AND SEMORAN!



EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, DOWNTOWN ORLANDO, ORLANDO INT. AIRPORT, AND MUCH MORE!



****** THIS IS A TENANT OCCUPIED PROPERTY & SHOWINGS MUST BE ARRANGED WITH A 24 HR NOTICE ******



CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ (321) 230 -8775 OR EMAIL RosaV@homevest.com TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO SHOW THIS HOME.



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary - Engelwood

Middle - Stonewall Jackson

High - Colonial

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!



**** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 ****



(RLNE3867993)