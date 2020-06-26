All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 637 Grandiflora Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
637 Grandiflora Dr
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

637 Grandiflora Dr

637 Grandiflora Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

637 Grandiflora Drive, Orlando, FL 32811
Timberleaf

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
****Read the entire post before messaging.

I have ONE room available in a 4 bedroom house. THE ENTIRE HOUSE IS NOT FOR RENT. Amenities GALORE. Bathroom is shared. Room is unfurnished. This is not a party house. 6 month lease with the option to extend. 5 mins away from Valencia college. 20 mins away from I-drive, downtown and Universal Studio. BEST LOCATION in Orlando!!! Filtered water. WiFi included. Security cameras and security system. 715$ plus your portion of electricity. Dm for more details.
Short term lease
Move in Nov 15th
No pets, no smoking.
Background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Grandiflora Dr have any available units?
637 Grandiflora Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 Grandiflora Dr have?
Some of 637 Grandiflora Dr's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Grandiflora Dr currently offering any rent specials?
637 Grandiflora Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Grandiflora Dr pet-friendly?
No, 637 Grandiflora Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 637 Grandiflora Dr offer parking?
Yes, 637 Grandiflora Dr offers parking.
Does 637 Grandiflora Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 Grandiflora Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Grandiflora Dr have a pool?
No, 637 Grandiflora Dr does not have a pool.
Does 637 Grandiflora Dr have accessible units?
No, 637 Grandiflora Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Grandiflora Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 Grandiflora Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach