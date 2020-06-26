637 Grandiflora Dr

Amenities

I have ONE room available in a 4 bedroom house. THE ENTIRE HOUSE IS NOT FOR RENT. Amenities GALORE. Bathroom is shared. Room is unfurnished. This is not a party house. 6 month lease with the option to extend. 5 mins away from Valencia college. 20 mins away from I-drive, downtown and Universal Studio. BEST LOCATION in Orlando!!! Filtered water. WiFi included. Security cameras and security system. 715$ plus your portion of electricity. Dm for more details.

Short term lease

Move in Nov 15th

No pets, no smoking.

Background check.