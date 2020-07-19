All apartments in Orlando
6265 Contessa Drive #304
6265 Contessa Drive #304

6265 Contessa Dr Unit 304 · No Longer Available
Location

6265 Contessa Dr Unit 304, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
REDUCED 6265 Contessa Dr.#304 Great, 3/2 3rd floor condo - REDUCED 6265 Contessa Dr.#304 Great, 3/2 3rd floor condo in lovely gated Horizons Condominium subdivision. Brand new carpet throughout and fresh paint on the walls. This condo features 1408 sq ft, split plan, community pool, screened lanai, minutes to airport & downtown, two master bedrooms. HOA approval,$125 Fee adult or married couple & must have a credit score of 650 or better plus other requirements please call our office for further details

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE1990994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6265 Contessa Drive #304 have any available units?
6265 Contessa Drive #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 6265 Contessa Drive #304 currently offering any rent specials?
6265 Contessa Drive #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6265 Contessa Drive #304 pet-friendly?
No, 6265 Contessa Drive #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6265 Contessa Drive #304 offer parking?
No, 6265 Contessa Drive #304 does not offer parking.
Does 6265 Contessa Drive #304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6265 Contessa Drive #304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6265 Contessa Drive #304 have a pool?
Yes, 6265 Contessa Drive #304 has a pool.
Does 6265 Contessa Drive #304 have accessible units?
No, 6265 Contessa Drive #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 6265 Contessa Drive #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6265 Contessa Drive #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6265 Contessa Drive #304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6265 Contessa Drive #304 does not have units with air conditioning.
