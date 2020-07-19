6265 Contessa Drive #304

Amenities

pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pool

REDUCED 6265 Contessa Dr.#304 Great, 3/2 3rd floor condo - REDUCED 6265 Contessa Dr.#304 Great, 3/2 3rd floor condo in lovely gated Horizons Condominium subdivision. Brand new carpet throughout and fresh paint on the walls. This condo features 1408 sq ft, split plan, community pool, screened lanai, minutes to airport & downtown, two master bedrooms. HOA approval,$125 Fee adult or married couple & must have a credit score of 650 or better plus other requirements please call our office for further details



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE1990994)