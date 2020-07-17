All apartments in Orlando
621 Bourne Pl

621 Bourne Place · (407) 257-9241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

621 Bourne Place, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Cherokee

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1375 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available 08/01/20 Great 2/1 Duplex on Quiet Street in Lake Cherokee - Property Id: 307215

Great 2/1 duplex for rent on a quiet brick street in Lake Cherokee Historic District. Park and lake at the end of the street - walk to downtown.

Great condition with cool terrazzo floors, central heat and air, carport, laundry hookups and storage.

Consists of living area, dining area, kitchen, bathroom, 2 decent size bedrooms, and a rear entrance to a carport to avoid summer storms.

Approx 900 square feet - No Smoking. No Pets.

Apartment for rent without furniture.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/621-bourne-pl-orlando-fl/307215
Property Id 307215

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5945678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Bourne Pl have any available units?
621 Bourne Pl has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Bourne Pl have?
Some of 621 Bourne Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Bourne Pl currently offering any rent specials?
621 Bourne Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Bourne Pl pet-friendly?
No, 621 Bourne Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 621 Bourne Pl offer parking?
Yes, 621 Bourne Pl offers parking.
Does 621 Bourne Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Bourne Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Bourne Pl have a pool?
No, 621 Bourne Pl does not have a pool.
Does 621 Bourne Pl have accessible units?
No, 621 Bourne Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Bourne Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Bourne Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
