Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Available 08/01/20 Great 2/1 Duplex on Quiet Street in Lake Cherokee - Property Id: 307215



Great 2/1 duplex for rent on a quiet brick street in Lake Cherokee Historic District. Park and lake at the end of the street - walk to downtown.



Great condition with cool terrazzo floors, central heat and air, carport, laundry hookups and storage.



Consists of living area, dining area, kitchen, bathroom, 2 decent size bedrooms, and a rear entrance to a carport to avoid summer storms.



Approx 900 square feet - No Smoking. No Pets.



Apartment for rent without furniture.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/621-bourne-pl-orlando-fl/307215

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5945678)