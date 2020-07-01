All apartments in Orlando
617 GREYS FERRY RD.
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

617 GREYS FERRY RD

617 Greys Ferry Road · No Longer Available
Location

617 Greys Ferry Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Timberleaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
NW ORLANDO - CEDAR VILLAGE NEWER 3BR/2BA HOME - Spacious 3BR/2BA, two story with the master suite downstairs. Freshly painted inside and out. Brand new kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets, stainless appliances. Completely remodeled baths. Lots of tile. Natural lighting, light and bright. Open patio with large back yard. 2 bedrooms and a bath upstairs. 1 car garage. Section 8 accepted.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (321) 895-9936 or email mc1-00507@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5410538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 617 GREYS FERRY RD have any available units?
617 GREYS FERRY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 GREYS FERRY RD have?
Some of 617 GREYS FERRY RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 GREYS FERRY RD currently offering any rent specials?
617 GREYS FERRY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 GREYS FERRY RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 GREYS FERRY RD is pet friendly.
Does 617 GREYS FERRY RD offer parking?
Yes, 617 GREYS FERRY RD offers parking.
Does 617 GREYS FERRY RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 GREYS FERRY RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 GREYS FERRY RD have a pool?
No, 617 GREYS FERRY RD does not have a pool.
Does 617 GREYS FERRY RD have accessible units?
No, 617 GREYS FERRY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 617 GREYS FERRY RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 GREYS FERRY RD does not have units with dishwashers.

