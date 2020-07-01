617 GREYS FERRY RD.

Amenities

NW ORLANDO - CEDAR VILLAGE NEWER 3BR/2BA HOME - Spacious 3BR/2BA, two story with the master suite downstairs. Freshly painted inside and out. Brand new kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets, stainless appliances. Completely remodeled baths. Lots of tile. Natural lighting, light and bright. Open patio with large back yard. 2 bedrooms and a bath upstairs. 1 car garage. Section 8 accepted.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.



text (321) 895-9936 or email mc1-00507@rent.dynasty.com



(RLNE5410538)