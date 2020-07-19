6153 Metrowest Blvd #201

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath Unit For Rent in Orlando, FL!!! - Welcome to the Serenata Condominiums!



This spacious 3 bed/2 bath home features upgraded flooring, washer/dryer in unit, and plenty of cabinet space! Conveniently located in Metrowest this home is just minutes from theme parks, night life, shopping, dining and more! Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Schools are zoned for Westpointe Elementary, Chain of Lakes Middle School and Olympia High School. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!



*Please note that this property requires an additional application through the HOA*



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE4637931)