All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6153 Metrowest Blvd #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6153 Metrowest Blvd #201
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6153 Metrowest Blvd #201

6153 Metrowest Blvd Unit 201 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6153 Metrowest Blvd Unit 201, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath Unit For Rent in Orlando, FL!!! - Welcome to the Serenata Condominiums!

This spacious 3 bed/2 bath home features upgraded flooring, washer/dryer in unit, and plenty of cabinet space! Conveniently located in Metrowest this home is just minutes from theme parks, night life, shopping, dining and more! Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Schools are zoned for Westpointe Elementary, Chain of Lakes Middle School and Olympia High School. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!

*Please note that this property requires an additional application through the HOA*

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4637931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6153 Metrowest Blvd #201 have any available units?
6153 Metrowest Blvd #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6153 Metrowest Blvd #201 have?
Some of 6153 Metrowest Blvd #201's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6153 Metrowest Blvd #201 currently offering any rent specials?
6153 Metrowest Blvd #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6153 Metrowest Blvd #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6153 Metrowest Blvd #201 is pet friendly.
Does 6153 Metrowest Blvd #201 offer parking?
No, 6153 Metrowest Blvd #201 does not offer parking.
Does 6153 Metrowest Blvd #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6153 Metrowest Blvd #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6153 Metrowest Blvd #201 have a pool?
No, 6153 Metrowest Blvd #201 does not have a pool.
Does 6153 Metrowest Blvd #201 have accessible units?
No, 6153 Metrowest Blvd #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 6153 Metrowest Blvd #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6153 Metrowest Blvd #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach