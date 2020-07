Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Just remodeled (Fresh Paint, New Flooring). This is a spacious 1/1 is located on Del Rey Condominium and is ready for move in. The unit has new wood looking porcelain tiles throughout the unit, it was completely painted, and new range and dishwasher was just installed. The community offers a Pool and Tennis Court. Located with easy access to Orlando International Airport, major expressways including SR408, SR528 and SR417. The unit faces the back of the property with no back neighbors.