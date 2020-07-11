6119 Metrowest Boulevard #107

Amenities

in unit laundry garage 24hr gym pool playground trash valet

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities alarm system car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool garage tennis court trash valet

- Spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus a den / office, 3 story town home with ATTACHED 2 car garage in the heart of Metrowest! Serenata features a zero-entry resort style swimming pool, manned security, tennis courts, car care center, 24-hour fitness center, playground, clubhouse and more! Beautiful landscaping throughout. Gated community.



Most central location! 5 minutes to I-4, 408, Florida Turnpike, Valencia Community College West and Bill Frederick Park. 10 minutes to 429, HWY 50, 441 (Orange Blossom Trail) and Universal Studios/Islands of Adventure 15 to Disney and Downtown Orlando!



Water, sewer, valet trash, pest control, alarm system and washer and dryer are all included!



There is a $55 application fee.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income of three times monthly rent or more

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit

Credit under 550 will be declined



You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



