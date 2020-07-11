6119 Metrowest Boulevard #107

Amenities
- Spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus a den / office, 3 story town home with ATTACHED 2 car garage in the heart of Metrowest! Serenata features a zero-entry resort style swimming pool, manned security, tennis courts, car care center, 24-hour fitness center, playground, clubhouse and more! Beautiful landscaping throughout. Gated community.
Most central location! 5 minutes to I-4, 408, Florida Turnpike, Valencia Community College West and Bill Frederick Park. 10 minutes to 429, HWY 50, 441 (Orange Blossom Trail) and Universal Studios/Islands of Adventure 15 to Disney and Downtown Orlando!
Water, sewer, valet trash, pest control, alarm system and washer and dryer are all included!
There is a $55 application fee.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 550 will be declined
You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.
Please call Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.
(RLNE4579879)