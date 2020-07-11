All apartments in Orlando
6119 Metrowest Boulevard #107
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6119 Metrowest Boulevard #107

6119 Metrowest Blvd Unit 107 · No Longer Available
Location

6119 Metrowest Blvd Unit 107, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
24hr gym
pool
playground
trash valet
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
alarm system
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
trash valet
- Spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus a den / office, 3 story town home with ATTACHED 2 car garage in the heart of Metrowest! Serenata features a zero-entry resort style swimming pool, manned security, tennis courts, car care center, 24-hour fitness center, playground, clubhouse and more! Beautiful landscaping throughout. Gated community.

Most central location! 5 minutes to I-4, 408, Florida Turnpike, Valencia Community College West and Bill Frederick Park. 10 minutes to 429, HWY 50, 441 (Orange Blossom Trail) and Universal Studios/Islands of Adventure 15 to Disney and Downtown Orlando!

Water, sewer, valet trash, pest control, alarm system and washer and dryer are all included!

There is a $55 application fee.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 550 will be declined

You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE4579879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

