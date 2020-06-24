6112 Westgate Drive #104

Amenities

Lovely 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath in Metro West - $995 (Available Now) - HomeTag LLC is offering a lovely 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, spacious 722 sqft Condo in Central Park located in Metro West, near Kirkman Rd for $995. This condo has fresh tile flooring throughout, with a screened in patio. You will absolutely fall in love with this unit, location, and community!



-The property will be unfurnished upon move in. (Available Now)

-Easy access to public transportation

-Take leisure walks around Metro West

-Updated Community pool with modern grilling kitchen just a few steps from your front door.

-Fitness center and volleyball court

-Car Wash station

-Easy access to 408 and I4



The application fee is $55 per adult and there is a one time administrative/ processing fee of $35 per adult.



- There is an HOA application required for this neighborhood that includes a separate fee + orientation please contact us for more information.



*Feel like we're the right match? Make sure you meet the requirements before applying. ALL applications fees are non-refundable. If you are unsure please give us a call to verify you are pre-qualified, we're happy to help.



Requirements:

-Minimum Monthly Gross Income of $2895.

-No Evictions or Criminal Background/Pass Background Check.

-Security Deposit $995, may be higher based on credit history.



Schools

Olympia (High School)

Chain Of Lakes (Middle School)

Metrowest (Elementary)



Orlando Utilities Commission is the service provider of (Electric & Water)



If there is a showing scheduled you may receive a text, or email inviting you to RSVP/ be added to the showing.



Feel like we are the right match and you meet our requirements, email us at rentals@myhometag.com or call us at 407-403-6496 ex. 2 We are excited to help! Happy House Hunting!



No Cats Allowed



