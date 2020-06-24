All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6112 Westgate Drive #104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6112 Westgate Drive #104
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

6112 Westgate Drive #104

6112 Westgate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6112 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
volleyball court
Lovely 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath in Metro West - $995 (Available Now) - HomeTag LLC is offering a lovely 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, spacious 722 sqft Condo in Central Park located in Metro West, near Kirkman Rd for $995. This condo has fresh tile flooring throughout, with a screened in patio. You will absolutely fall in love with this unit, location, and community!

-The property will be unfurnished upon move in. (Available Now)
-Easy access to public transportation
-Take leisure walks around Metro West
-Updated Community pool with modern grilling kitchen just a few steps from your front door.
-Fitness center and volleyball court
-Car Wash station
-Easy access to 408 and I4

The application fee is $55 per adult and there is a one time administrative/ processing fee of $35 per adult.

- There is an HOA application required for this neighborhood that includes a separate fee + orientation please contact us for more information.

*Feel like we're the right match? Make sure you meet the requirements before applying. ALL applications fees are non-refundable. If you are unsure please give us a call to verify you are pre-qualified, we're happy to help.

Requirements:
-Minimum Monthly Gross Income of $2895.
-No Evictions or Criminal Background/Pass Background Check.
-Security Deposit $995, may be higher based on credit history.

Schools
Olympia (High School)
Chain Of Lakes (Middle School)
Metrowest (Elementary)

Orlando Utilities Commission is the service provider of (Electric & Water)

If there is a showing scheduled you may receive a text, or email inviting you to RSVP/ be added to the showing.

Feel like we are the right match and you meet our requirements, email us at rentals@myhometag.com or call us at 407-403-6496 ex. 2 We are excited to help! Happy House Hunting!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4785841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6112 Westgate Drive #104 have any available units?
6112 Westgate Drive #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6112 Westgate Drive #104 have?
Some of 6112 Westgate Drive #104's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6112 Westgate Drive #104 currently offering any rent specials?
6112 Westgate Drive #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 Westgate Drive #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6112 Westgate Drive #104 is pet friendly.
Does 6112 Westgate Drive #104 offer parking?
No, 6112 Westgate Drive #104 does not offer parking.
Does 6112 Westgate Drive #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6112 Westgate Drive #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 Westgate Drive #104 have a pool?
Yes, 6112 Westgate Drive #104 has a pool.
Does 6112 Westgate Drive #104 have accessible units?
No, 6112 Westgate Drive #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 Westgate Drive #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6112 Westgate Drive #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach