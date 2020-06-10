6105 Metrowest Blvd #105

Amenities
MOVE IN NOW!!Beautiful 3 Story Townhouse 2bdX2 ba + office!!Laminate and tile flooring throughout!!WATER & TRASH PICKUP INCLUDED! - Deposit: $1,450 Rent: $1,450
Nice 3 story townhouse, 2 bed & (1 den/office) 2 ba, located in Serenata Condo Residences.
The is a spacious 2 bedroom townhouse with a den which can be used as a 3rd bedroom or home office.
The home offers a 2 car garage as well as storage space on the ground floor. Enjoy on the second floor a balcony with a tranquil view, living area, den and a kitchen with lots of cabinets space.
Two bedrooms offering spacious walk-in closets & two bathrooms along with a laundry room including washer and dryer are on the 3rd level.
This beautiful townhouse has wood floors and tiles all throughout.
Water and Pest Control included with rent.
Serenanta is a gated community featuring a Resort Style Community Pool, Tennis Court, BBQ areas, Car Wash area, Playground and Fitness Center.
The community is minutes away from the Millenia Mall, I-4, Universal Studio, Valencia College, Restaurants and much more.
This is a MUST see!!
Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.
Don't Wait! This great property won't last long. Contact Agent, Rosa Vazquez 321-230-8775 or Rosav@homevest.com, for more information and to schedule showings.
Schools:
Elementary - Westpointe
Middle - Chain of Lakes
High - Olympia
*Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools*
Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.
*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***
*** No Pets***
(RLNE4463726)