All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6105 Metrowest Blvd #105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6105 Metrowest Blvd #105
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6105 Metrowest Blvd #105

6105 Metrowest Blvd Unit 105 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6105 Metrowest Blvd Unit 105, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
MOVE IN NOW!!Beautiful 3 Story Townhouse 2bdX2 ba + office!!Laminate and tile flooring throughout!!WATER & TRASH PICKUP INCLUDED! - Deposit: $1,450 Rent: $1,450

Nice 3 story townhouse, 2 bed & (1 den/office) 2 ba, located in Serenata Condo Residences.

The is a spacious 2 bedroom townhouse with a den which can be used as a 3rd bedroom or home office.

The home offers a 2 car garage as well as storage space on the ground floor. Enjoy on the second floor a balcony with a tranquil view, living area, den and a kitchen with lots of cabinets space.

Two bedrooms offering spacious walk-in closets & two bathrooms along with a laundry room including washer and dryer are on the 3rd level.

This beautiful townhouse has wood floors and tiles all throughout.

Water and Pest Control included with rent.

Serenanta is a gated community featuring a Resort Style Community Pool, Tennis Court, BBQ areas, Car Wash area, Playground and Fitness Center.

The community is minutes away from the Millenia Mall, I-4, Universal Studio, Valencia College, Restaurants and much more.

This is a MUST see!!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Don't Wait! This great property won't last long. Contact Agent, Rosa Vazquez 321-230-8775 or Rosav@homevest.com, for more information and to schedule showings.

Schools:
Elementary - Westpointe
Middle - Chain of Lakes
High - Olympia

*Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools*

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***
*** No Pets***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4463726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6105 Metrowest Blvd #105 have any available units?
6105 Metrowest Blvd #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6105 Metrowest Blvd #105 have?
Some of 6105 Metrowest Blvd #105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6105 Metrowest Blvd #105 currently offering any rent specials?
6105 Metrowest Blvd #105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 Metrowest Blvd #105 pet-friendly?
No, 6105 Metrowest Blvd #105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6105 Metrowest Blvd #105 offer parking?
Yes, 6105 Metrowest Blvd #105 does offer parking.
Does 6105 Metrowest Blvd #105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6105 Metrowest Blvd #105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 Metrowest Blvd #105 have a pool?
Yes, 6105 Metrowest Blvd #105 has a pool.
Does 6105 Metrowest Blvd #105 have accessible units?
No, 6105 Metrowest Blvd #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 Metrowest Blvd #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6105 Metrowest Blvd #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach