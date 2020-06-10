6105 Metrowest Blvd #105

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets gym

Property Amenities accepts section 8 car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

MOVE IN NOW!!Beautiful 3 Story Townhouse 2bdX2 ba + office!!Laminate and tile flooring throughout!!WATER & TRASH PICKUP INCLUDED! - Deposit: $1,450 Rent: $1,450



Nice 3 story townhouse, 2 bed & (1 den/office) 2 ba, located in Serenata Condo Residences.



The is a spacious 2 bedroom townhouse with a den which can be used as a 3rd bedroom or home office.



The home offers a 2 car garage as well as storage space on the ground floor. Enjoy on the second floor a balcony with a tranquil view, living area, den and a kitchen with lots of cabinets space.



Two bedrooms offering spacious walk-in closets & two bathrooms along with a laundry room including washer and dryer are on the 3rd level.



This beautiful townhouse has wood floors and tiles all throughout.



Water and Pest Control included with rent.



Serenanta is a gated community featuring a Resort Style Community Pool, Tennis Court, BBQ areas, Car Wash area, Playground and Fitness Center.



The community is minutes away from the Millenia Mall, I-4, Universal Studio, Valencia College, Restaurants and much more.



This is a MUST see!!



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Don't Wait! This great property won't last long. Contact Agent, Rosa Vazquez 321-230-8775 or Rosav@homevest.com, for more information and to schedule showings.



Schools:

Elementary - Westpointe

Middle - Chain of Lakes

High - Olympia



*Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools*



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***

*** No Pets***



No Pets Allowed



