Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

6093 Village Circle

6093 Village Circle South · (407) 766-9353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6093 Village Circle South, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6093 Village Circle · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Great Second Floor 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo in Village Square! Great Deal! - Come take a look at this great second floor condo that has 2 Bed/2.5 Bath and is located in nice community of Village Square. Living and dining rooms feature unique custom tile work. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Stackable Washer/Dryer set included! The condo has two floors with 2 master suites. Open balcony facing courtyard of beautiful green areas. Rent includes water and A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days!! Several community amenities available including a clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts, laundry facility and sidewalks. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5772425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6093 Village Circle have any available units?
6093 Village Circle has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6093 Village Circle have?
Some of 6093 Village Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6093 Village Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6093 Village Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6093 Village Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6093 Village Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6093 Village Circle offer parking?
No, 6093 Village Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6093 Village Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6093 Village Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6093 Village Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6093 Village Circle has a pool.
Does 6093 Village Circle have accessible units?
No, 6093 Village Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6093 Village Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6093 Village Circle has units with dishwashers.
