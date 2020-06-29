609 E RIDGEWOOD STREET

Amenities

Rent this one of a kind FULLY FURNISHED historic townhome in the Lake Eola Heights district!



609 E. Ridgewood St is the end-unit crown jewel of the rebirth of a historic building of worship transformed into five unique townhomes situated a block from Lake Eola, so aptly named Samsara. If ever there was a candidate for the front cover of Architectural Digest, this is it. A Parade of Homes Grand Award Winner, this sprawling 3 1/2 story 3,761 sqft 3 bed 3 1/2 bath townhome was applauded by hundreds of onlookers during construction and after completion. All bedrooms have beautiful ensuite bathrooms. Enjoy the bamboo-lined courtyard, spacious loft and rooftop deck to take in the magnificent park and city views. Your very own private elevator provides easy access to all floors.The exposed brick, block and steel casement windows from the original 1928 construction are beyond imagination. This unit's creativity and great design are attributed to the talents of local developer Mark Kinchla and his team that took a building ready for the wrecking ball and evolved it into a true masterpiece. You can now be part of the history of this magnificent home.