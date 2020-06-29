All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:21 AM

609 E RIDGEWOOD STREET

609 Ridgewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

609 Ridgewood Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
elevator
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
Rent this one of a kind FULLY FURNISHED historic townhome in the Lake Eola Heights district!

609 E. Ridgewood St is the end-unit crown jewel of the rebirth of a historic building of worship transformed into five unique townhomes situated a block from Lake Eola, so aptly named Samsara. If ever there was a candidate for the front cover of Architectural Digest, this is it. A Parade of Homes Grand Award Winner, this sprawling 3 1/2 story 3,761 sqft 3 bed 3 1/2 bath townhome was applauded by hundreds of onlookers during construction and after completion. All bedrooms have beautiful ensuite bathrooms. Enjoy the bamboo-lined courtyard, spacious loft and rooftop deck to take in the magnificent park and city views. Your very own private elevator provides easy access to all floors.The exposed brick, block and steel casement windows from the original 1928 construction are beyond imagination. This unit's creativity and great design are attributed to the talents of local developer Mark Kinchla and his team that took a building ready for the wrecking ball and evolved it into a true masterpiece. You can now be part of the history of this magnificent home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have any available units?
609 E RIDGEWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have?
Some of 609 E RIDGEWOOD STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 E RIDGEWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
609 E RIDGEWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 E RIDGEWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 609 E RIDGEWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 609 E RIDGEWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 609 E RIDGEWOOD STREET offers parking.
Does 609 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 E RIDGEWOOD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 609 E RIDGEWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 609 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 609 E RIDGEWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 609 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 E RIDGEWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.

