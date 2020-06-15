All apartments in Orlando
609 E JACKSON STREET

609 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

609 Jackson Street, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
Rare find! Single family home in Downtown Orlando's South Eola District — Orlando's most desired downtown neighborhood. This 3/2 Craftsman-style bungalow was updated in 2012 and features ample space, newer kitchen, wood and tile flooring throughout, fireplace, laundry room, private backyard, balcony, and a charming front porch overlooking the Constitution Green Park and dog run. Walk to everything downtown has to offer! South Eola District is nestled between Thornton Park and the Central Business District, which offer a full array of shopping, dining, nightlife, and entertainment options! Only a few blocks from Lake Eola! Listed by Agent/Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

