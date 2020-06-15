609 E JACKSON STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry

Rare find! Single family home in Downtown Orlando's South Eola District — Orlando's most desired downtown neighborhood. This 3/2 Craftsman-style bungalow was updated in 2012 and features ample space, newer kitchen, wood and tile flooring throughout, fireplace, laundry room, private backyard, balcony, and a charming front porch overlooking the Constitution Green Park and dog run. Walk to everything downtown has to offer! South Eola District is nestled between Thornton Park and the Central Business District, which offer a full array of shopping, dining, nightlife, and entertainment options! Only a few blocks from Lake Eola! Listed by Agent/Owner.