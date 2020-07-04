606 N. Rio Grande Ave.

Amenities

The House that has it ALL! - This three bedroom and two bath house has space, character and a bonus room that could be used as an office, extra storage or guest room. The house has a formal living room, dining room, and a family room. The property has plenty of room for parking out front and in the rear. There is an attached guest home is leased but completely separate and private from the main home. Location, Location, Location walk to the Camping World Stadium and attend all the Orlando City Games or head to the Amway Center to see the best concerts and watch the amazing Orlando Magic rock the basketball court! The possibilities are endless in this fast-paced quick growing metropolitan city also known as Orlando. We would be remiss if we failed to mention the proximity to the happiest place in the world, Disney World! Google, the leading provider of accurate directions says that the Walt Disney World is a mere 28 minutes or 17.1 miles via the Interstate 4. You literally can have it all in this house from the fabulous charm of a historic home, plentiful parking, downtown vibes, sports entertainment, concerts, and then be at Disney World in less than the time it takes to enjoy a good podcast! Don't miss the opportunity to rent the house that has it all!



