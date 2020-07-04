All apartments in Orlando
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

606 N. Rio Grande Ave.

606 Rio Grande Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

606 Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL 32805
Rock Lake

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
basketball court
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The House that has it ALL! - This three bedroom and two bath house has space, character and a bonus room that could be used as an office, extra storage or guest room. The house has a formal living room, dining room, and a family room. The property has plenty of room for parking out front and in the rear. There is an attached guest home is leased but completely separate and private from the main home. Location, Location, Location walk to the Camping World Stadium and attend all the Orlando City Games or head to the Amway Center to see the best concerts and watch the amazing Orlando Magic rock the basketball court! The possibilities are endless in this fast-paced quick growing metropolitan city also known as Orlando. We would be remiss if we failed to mention the proximity to the happiest place in the world, Disney World! Google, the leading provider of accurate directions says that the Walt Disney World is a mere 28 minutes or 17.1 miles via the Interstate 4. You literally can have it all in this house from the fabulous charm of a historic home, plentiful parking, downtown vibes, sports entertainment, concerts, and then be at Disney World in less than the time it takes to enjoy a good podcast! Don't miss the opportunity to rent the house that has it all!

(RLNE5307305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 N. Rio Grande Ave. have any available units?
606 N. Rio Grande Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 N. Rio Grande Ave. have?
Some of 606 N. Rio Grande Ave.'s amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 N. Rio Grande Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
606 N. Rio Grande Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 N. Rio Grande Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 N. Rio Grande Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 606 N. Rio Grande Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 606 N. Rio Grande Ave. offers parking.
Does 606 N. Rio Grande Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 N. Rio Grande Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 N. Rio Grande Ave. have a pool?
No, 606 N. Rio Grande Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 606 N. Rio Grande Ave. have accessible units?
No, 606 N. Rio Grande Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 606 N. Rio Grande Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 N. Rio Grande Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

