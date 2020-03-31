6034 WESTGATE DRIVE

Amenities
Beautiful condo fully furnished in the gate community of Central park! New appliances, remodeled bathroom, new washer and dryer. Very spacious layout and plenty of natural lighting. Enjoy your beautiful view of pool from your screened porch. This wonderful community offers amenities such as swimming pool, two tennis court, volleyball court, fitness center, grill gazebos and playground. Location is convenient to Valencia Community College West Campus (only 1 mile away) SHOPPING, DINNING & MORE!