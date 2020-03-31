All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

6034 WESTGATE DRIVE

6034 Westgate Drive · (407) 459-0830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6034 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful condo fully furnished in the gate community of Central park! New appliances, remodeled bathroom, new washer and dryer. Very spacious layout and plenty of natural lighting. Enjoy your beautiful view of pool from your screened porch. This wonderful community offers amenities such as swimming pool, two tennis court, volleyball court, fitness center, grill gazebos and playground. Location is convenient to Valencia Community College West Campus (only 1 mile away) SHOPPING, DINNING & MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6034 WESTGATE DRIVE have any available units?
6034 WESTGATE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6034 WESTGATE DRIVE have?
Some of 6034 WESTGATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6034 WESTGATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6034 WESTGATE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6034 WESTGATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6034 WESTGATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6034 WESTGATE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6034 WESTGATE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6034 WESTGATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6034 WESTGATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6034 WESTGATE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6034 WESTGATE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6034 WESTGATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6034 WESTGATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6034 WESTGATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6034 WESTGATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
