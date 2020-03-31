6034 WESTGATE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful condo fully furnished in the gate community of Central park! New appliances, remodeled bathroom, new washer and dryer. Very spacious layout and plenty of natural lighting. Enjoy your beautiful view of pool from your screened porch. This wonderful community offers amenities such as swimming pool, two tennis court, volleyball court, fitness center, grill gazebos and playground. Location is convenient to Valencia Community College West Campus (only 1 mile away) SHOPPING, DINNING & MORE!