Last updated December 16 2019 at 12:07 AM

6025 WESTGATE DRIVE

6025 Westgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6025 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
A gorgeous one bedroom , one bath condo located on the first floor, with all appliances included. This gated community is located in the Metrowest area close to shopping centers, schools, theme parks and major roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6025 WESTGATE DRIVE have any available units?
6025 WESTGATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6025 WESTGATE DRIVE have?
Some of 6025 WESTGATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6025 WESTGATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6025 WESTGATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6025 WESTGATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6025 WESTGATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6025 WESTGATE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6025 WESTGATE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6025 WESTGATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6025 WESTGATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6025 WESTGATE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6025 WESTGATE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6025 WESTGATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6025 WESTGATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6025 WESTGATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6025 WESTGATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

