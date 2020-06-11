A gorgeous one bedroom , one bath condo located on the first floor, with all appliances included. This gated community is located in the Metrowest area close to shopping centers, schools, theme parks and major roads.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6025 WESTGATE DRIVE have any available units?
6025 WESTGATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6025 WESTGATE DRIVE have?
Some of 6025 WESTGATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6025 WESTGATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6025 WESTGATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.