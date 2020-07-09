6 E Orlando St

Amenities

Apply today at www.RentInOrangeCounty.com for this recently renovated 1/1 with new carpet. Newer upgrades include dark wood kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, kitchen tile floor, window treatments, light fixtures. Washer/dryer hook up in carport closet. (does not include washer/dryer) Loads of Charm in this one bedroom. Over sized lot with fenced privacy and fruit trees. Single Carport. Lawn service included in rent. Tours will be scheduled after initial application is made. No pets please.

Located at the corner of Orlando Street and DePauw Avenue, this College Park duplex is close to everything. Stroll over to Mathew's Park or bike down Orange Avenue to the park on Lake Ivanhoe. Jump on I-4 and be downtown Orlando in minutes or head over to Winter Park and enjoy lunch on Park Avenue. You are right around the corner from The Taproom at Dubsdread Country Club and all of Edgewater Drive's many other great shoppes and eateries.



Tenants are asked to pay first month's rent, deposit and app fee, so $2,045 is needed to take occupancy.