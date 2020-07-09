All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6 E Orlando St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6 E Orlando St
Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:35 AM

6 E Orlando St

6 W Orlando Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6 W Orlando Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
*******OPEN HOUSE on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Apply today at www.RentInOrangeCounty.com for this recently renovated 1/1 with new carpet. Newer upgrades include dark wood kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, kitchen tile floor, window treatments, light fixtures. Washer/dryer hook up in carport closet. (does not include washer/dryer) Loads of Charm in this one bedroom. Over sized lot with fenced privacy and fruit trees. Single Carport. Lawn service included in rent. Tours will be scheduled after initial application is made. No pets please.
Located at the corner of Orlando Street and DePauw Avenue, this College Park duplex is close to everything. Stroll over to Mathew's Park or bike down Orange Avenue to the park on Lake Ivanhoe. Jump on I-4 and be downtown Orlando in minutes or head over to Winter Park and enjoy lunch on Park Avenue. You are right around the corner from The Taproom at Dubsdread Country Club and all of Edgewater Drive's many other great shoppes and eateries.

Tenants are asked to pay first month's rent, deposit and app fee, so $2,045 is needed to take occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 E Orlando St have any available units?
6 E Orlando St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 E Orlando St have?
Some of 6 E Orlando St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 E Orlando St currently offering any rent specials?
6 E Orlando St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 E Orlando St pet-friendly?
No, 6 E Orlando St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6 E Orlando St offer parking?
Yes, 6 E Orlando St offers parking.
Does 6 E Orlando St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 E Orlando St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 E Orlando St have a pool?
No, 6 E Orlando St does not have a pool.
Does 6 E Orlando St have accessible units?
No, 6 E Orlando St does not have accessible units.
Does 6 E Orlando St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 E Orlando St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach