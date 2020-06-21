5962 Westgate Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access tennis court

Beautiful One bed one bath condo is ideal for professional couple or any single professionals with great amenities. Resort style amenities include Olympic size swimming pool. hot tub, Tennis court, Picnic Pavilions, centrally located connected by Bus and by road to major roads in Orlando Metro Area. Whether you are working in Orlando downtown, or Clairmont, it is a short ride.

Beautiful One Bed 1 Bath unit is ideal for any couple or single professional. Ample parking with resort style amenities provide a high level living space at an affordable rent.