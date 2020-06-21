All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5962 Westgate Dr.
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:59 AM

5962 Westgate Dr.

5962 Westgate Drive · (407) 780-0168
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5962 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful One bed one bath condo is ideal for professional couple or any single professionals with great amenities. Resort style amenities include Olympic size swimming pool. hot tub, Tennis court, Picnic Pavilions, centrally located connected by Bus and by road to major roads in Orlando Metro Area. Whether you are working in Orlando downtown, or Clairmont, it is a short ride.
Beautiful One Bed 1 Bath unit is ideal for any couple or single professional. Ample parking with resort style amenities provide a high level living space at an affordable rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5962 Westgate Dr. have any available units?
5962 Westgate Dr. has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5962 Westgate Dr. have?
Some of 5962 Westgate Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5962 Westgate Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5962 Westgate Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5962 Westgate Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5962 Westgate Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5962 Westgate Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5962 Westgate Dr. does offer parking.
Does 5962 Westgate Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5962 Westgate Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5962 Westgate Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 5962 Westgate Dr. has a pool.
Does 5962 Westgate Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5962 Westgate Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5962 Westgate Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5962 Westgate Dr. has units with dishwashers.
