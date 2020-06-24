All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

5944 Providence Crossing Tr

5944 Providence Crossing Trl · No Longer Available
Location

5944 Providence Crossing Trl, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a2559da015 ----
Live in this beautiful 2 story 5/3 in Vista Lakes Village!Property is only minutes away from Publix, Aldi, Walgreens, CVS, and several great restaurants, Kohls, Home Depot, Staples, and only 13 minutes away from Orlando International Airport. About 16 minutes away from Lake Nona, Nemours Hospital, VA Hospital, and UCF Medical School. This exquisite home is centrally located in South East Orlando and has a community area which includes three pools at the residents club, a wadding pool for the little ones, recreational pool, and a lap pool as well as fitness center.This home has tile, wood, and carpet throughout the home. It has all the appliances including washer/dryer hook ups. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pets possible with approval and non-refundable fee. For more information contact Shawn at 407-571-1404.

2 Car Garage
Carpet
Ceramic Tile
Hardwood Flooring
Pool
Possible With Approval
Stove
W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5944 Providence Crossing Tr have any available units?
5944 Providence Crossing Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5944 Providence Crossing Tr have?
Some of 5944 Providence Crossing Tr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5944 Providence Crossing Tr currently offering any rent specials?
5944 Providence Crossing Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5944 Providence Crossing Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5944 Providence Crossing Tr is pet friendly.
Does 5944 Providence Crossing Tr offer parking?
Yes, 5944 Providence Crossing Tr offers parking.
Does 5944 Providence Crossing Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5944 Providence Crossing Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5944 Providence Crossing Tr have a pool?
Yes, 5944 Providence Crossing Tr has a pool.
Does 5944 Providence Crossing Tr have accessible units?
No, 5944 Providence Crossing Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 5944 Providence Crossing Tr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5944 Providence Crossing Tr does not have units with dishwashers.
