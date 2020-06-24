5944 Providence Crossing Tr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Live in this beautiful 2 story 5/3 in Vista Lakes Village!Property is only minutes away from Publix, Aldi, Walgreens, CVS, and several great restaurants, Kohls, Home Depot, Staples, and only 13 minutes away from Orlando International Airport. About 16 minutes away from Lake Nona, Nemours Hospital, VA Hospital, and UCF Medical School. This exquisite home is centrally located in South East Orlando and has a community area which includes three pools at the residents club, a wadding pool for the little ones, recreational pool, and a lap pool as well as fitness center.This home has tile, wood, and carpet throughout the home. It has all the appliances including washer/dryer hook ups. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pets possible with approval and non-refundable fee. For more information contact Shawn at 407-571-1404.



