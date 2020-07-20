All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

5920 BRANCH DRIVE

5920 Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5920 Branch Drive, Orlando, FL 32822

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Beautiful like new 3 bed 2 bath half duplex in South Orlando in the Conway area. Just off Semoran Blvd. This home is convenient to anywhere in South Orlando, the Airport, The Beachline expressway to the beach, attraction areas and more. This home is super clean, new ceramic tile, new paint, and new stainless steel appliances. There's a one car carport in the front and a storage closet in the back. Nice back yard with no rear neighbors. There's a big storage shed available for an extra $50 a month. Lawn care is included in the rent. Call today to set up your showing before this one is gone. Sorry, no pets or smokes are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 BRANCH DRIVE have any available units?
5920 BRANCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5920 BRANCH DRIVE have?
Some of 5920 BRANCH DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 BRANCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5920 BRANCH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 BRANCH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5920 BRANCH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5920 BRANCH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5920 BRANCH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5920 BRANCH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5920 BRANCH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 BRANCH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5920 BRANCH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5920 BRANCH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5920 BRANCH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 BRANCH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5920 BRANCH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
