5920 BRANCH DRIVE

Beautiful like new 3 bed 2 bath half duplex in South Orlando in the Conway area. Just off Semoran Blvd. This home is convenient to anywhere in South Orlando, the Airport, The Beachline expressway to the beach, attraction areas and more. This home is super clean, new ceramic tile, new paint, and new stainless steel appliances. There's a one car carport in the front and a storage closet in the back. Nice back yard with no rear neighbors. There's a big storage shed available for an extra $50 a month. Lawn care is included in the rent. Call today to set up your showing before this one is gone. Sorry, no pets or smokes are allowed.