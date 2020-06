Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome home to this open floor plan 2 story home inside Vista Lakes community with it's wonderful amenities including the community Pool/Park area on the lake. The interior offers 4 bedrooms plus a den and a bonus room upstairs, large open kitchen looks out onto the pool/jacuzzi area and a large tiled family room. Master is downstairs and 3 more bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom upfront. Convenient to the International Airport and major shopping areas.