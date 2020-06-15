All apartments in Orlando
5827 Strada Capri Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:41 AM

5827 Strada Capri Way

5827 Strada Capri Way · (321) 426-0441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5827 Strada Capri Way, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2590 · Avail. now

$2,590

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Stunning Fully Furnished TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT in the Heart of Orlando. (SHORT & LONG TERM AVAILABLE)

Very Sophisticated 3 bedroom townhouse fully furnished. Professionally remodeled and interior decorated, this stunning contemporary style townhouse is adorned with wood floors throughout the whole townhouse, with new light fixtures throughout unit, Leather, ROKU TVs, High-end Linens, Dishes, Washer/Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, and much more.

In the very desirable gated in Metro West luxury community with top rated schools, close to premier shopping, the best dining in town this unique townhouse is in the Orlando most prestigious area of Metro West, known to be one of the best areas of Orlando partly because of Multi-Million-Dollar homes, countless conveniences and amenities, its outstanding A+school system and the very popular "Restaurant Row" nicknamed by locals and situated on a 3 mile stretch of Sand Lake Road and features over 50 eateries along with plenty of shops.

**LEASE TERMS**
$2,590 Rent includes the Electricity, Cable, Wireless High-Speed Internet, Water, and Pest Control
Security Deposit required
$150 check out cleaning fee
$150 Application Fee
*Small pets allowed $250 non refundable fee*

ORLANDO CITY CORPORATE HOUSING
Call us Today!
For pictures and info access to our website:
www.OrlandoCityCorporateHousing.com
Tel. 321 426 0441

(RLNE5692591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5827 Strada Capri Way have any available units?
5827 Strada Capri Way has a unit available for $2,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5827 Strada Capri Way have?
Some of 5827 Strada Capri Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5827 Strada Capri Way currently offering any rent specials?
5827 Strada Capri Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5827 Strada Capri Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5827 Strada Capri Way is pet friendly.
Does 5827 Strada Capri Way offer parking?
Yes, 5827 Strada Capri Way does offer parking.
Does 5827 Strada Capri Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5827 Strada Capri Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5827 Strada Capri Way have a pool?
No, 5827 Strada Capri Way does not have a pool.
Does 5827 Strada Capri Way have accessible units?
No, 5827 Strada Capri Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5827 Strada Capri Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5827 Strada Capri Way has units with dishwashers.
