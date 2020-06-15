5827 Strada Capri Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Stunning Fully Furnished TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT in the Heart of Orlando. (SHORT & LONG TERM AVAILABLE)



Very Sophisticated 3 bedroom townhouse fully furnished. Professionally remodeled and interior decorated, this stunning contemporary style townhouse is adorned with wood floors throughout the whole townhouse, with new light fixtures throughout unit, Leather, ROKU TVs, High-end Linens, Dishes, Washer/Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, and much more.



In the very desirable gated in Metro West luxury community with top rated schools, close to premier shopping, the best dining in town this unique townhouse is in the Orlando most prestigious area of Metro West, known to be one of the best areas of Orlando partly because of Multi-Million-Dollar homes, countless conveniences and amenities, its outstanding A+school system and the very popular "Restaurant Row" nicknamed by locals and situated on a 3 mile stretch of Sand Lake Road and features over 50 eateries along with plenty of shops.



**LEASE TERMS**

$2,590 Rent includes the Electricity, Cable, Wireless High-Speed Internet, Water, and Pest Control

Security Deposit required

$150 check out cleaning fee

$150 Application Fee

*Small pets allowed $250 non refundable fee*



