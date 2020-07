Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice move-in ready 4bedroom/2bathroom house, split plan, laminate an ceramic tile throughout, master bedroom with large en-suite bathroom, garden tub and shower stall, kitchen/family room area with sliding door leading to a covered/screened patio. The Stonebridge Lakes Community have a monitored maingate entrance. The property is located on the cut-de-sac and backing out to the conservation area with lots of privacy.