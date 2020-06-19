5785 GATLIN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities racquetball court bbq/grill tennis court trash valet volleyball court

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Large 1 bedroom 1 bath boasting over 700 sq ft, located minutes from the Airport! This freshly painted unit comes with washer/dryer hookups. This unit has ample storage with a coat closet, a large walk-in closet, and a linen closet in the bathroom. Water, pest control, and valet trash are included with the rent! Venetian Place offers waterfront views, resort-style swimming, beach volleyball, tennis courts, health club, racquetball courts, media area with big screen TV and Barbecue and picnic areas. This gated community is located minutes away from shopping, restaurants, and the airport!