Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:22 PM

5785 GATLIN AVENUE

5785 Gatlin Avenue · (407) 207-2220
Location

5785 Gatlin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 715 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
walk in closets
trash valet
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Large 1 bedroom 1 bath boasting over 700 sq ft, located minutes from the Airport! This freshly painted unit comes with washer/dryer hookups. This unit has ample storage with a coat closet, a large walk-in closet, and a linen closet in the bathroom. Water, pest control, and valet trash are included with the rent! Venetian Place offers waterfront views, resort-style swimming, beach volleyball, tennis courts, health club, racquetball courts, media area with big screen TV and Barbecue and picnic areas. This gated community is located minutes away from shopping, restaurants, and the airport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5785 GATLIN AVENUE have any available units?
5785 GATLIN AVENUE has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5785 GATLIN AVENUE have?
Some of 5785 GATLIN AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5785 GATLIN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5785 GATLIN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5785 GATLIN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5785 GATLIN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5785 GATLIN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5785 GATLIN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5785 GATLIN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5785 GATLIN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5785 GATLIN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5785 GATLIN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5785 GATLIN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5785 GATLIN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5785 GATLIN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5785 GATLIN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
