Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5613 Blue Shadows Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5613 Blue Shadows Ct

5613 Blue Shadows Court · (407) 720-9621
Location

5613 Blue Shadows Court, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5613 Blue Shadows Ct · Avail. Jul 8

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
tennis court
5613 Blue Shadows Ct Available 07/08/20 Fresh 2/2 Condo at Pine Shadows in Orlando - Pine Shadows Condo. Ground floor, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, one story unit. Recently updated with fresh paint and new carpets. Washer and dryer included. Large walk in closet. Screened in porch. Corner unit. Community pool, tennis and basketball. Close to Valencia College, shopping, restaurants and business offices.

Rental Criteria:
- One compete application per adult
- Household income 3x rent amount
- No previous evictions
- No past due amounts owed to previous landlords and/or utility companies
- No more than 3 late rent payments in past 2 years
- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant per household
- One pet limit, no aggressive dog breeds or exotic animals, 25 lbs max, $500 pet deposit

Application Process:
- Only complete applications from prospects who have already viewed/toured the home will be considered. No sight-unseen applications.
- Applications are reviewed in the order they are received.
- Application review process can take between 1 to 3 business days to complete.

Call us at (407) 720-9621 to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5043524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 Blue Shadows Ct have any available units?
5613 Blue Shadows Ct has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5613 Blue Shadows Ct have?
Some of 5613 Blue Shadows Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5613 Blue Shadows Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5613 Blue Shadows Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 Blue Shadows Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5613 Blue Shadows Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5613 Blue Shadows Ct offer parking?
No, 5613 Blue Shadows Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5613 Blue Shadows Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5613 Blue Shadows Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 Blue Shadows Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5613 Blue Shadows Ct has a pool.
Does 5613 Blue Shadows Ct have accessible units?
No, 5613 Blue Shadows Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 Blue Shadows Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5613 Blue Shadows Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
