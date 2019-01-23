Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court pool tennis court

5613 Blue Shadows Ct Available 07/08/20 Fresh 2/2 Condo at Pine Shadows in Orlando - Pine Shadows Condo. Ground floor, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, one story unit. Recently updated with fresh paint and new carpets. Washer and dryer included. Large walk in closet. Screened in porch. Corner unit. Community pool, tennis and basketball. Close to Valencia College, shopping, restaurants and business offices.



Rental Criteria:

- One compete application per adult

- Household income 3x rent amount

- No previous evictions

- No past due amounts owed to previous landlords and/or utility companies

- No more than 3 late rent payments in past 2 years

- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant per household

- One pet limit, no aggressive dog breeds or exotic animals, 25 lbs max, $500 pet deposit



Application Process:

- Only complete applications from prospects who have already viewed/toured the home will be considered. No sight-unseen applications.

- Applications are reviewed in the order they are received.

- Application review process can take between 1 to 3 business days to complete.



Call us at (407) 720-9621 to schedule a viewing.



