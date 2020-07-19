5601 Andora Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with significant updating to the kitchen and bath, including appliances and bath fixtures. The entire home boasts beautiful dark wood floors with spacious rooms throughout. New Roof, New A/C and New Paint for both Interior and Exterior. There is a 1 car carport with a utility room, a wood deck for grilling out and a nice size yard. This will not last long and a must see. *NO PETS*



Contact us today! 321-244-2542

Conveniently located to schools and major roads this fully upgraded home is ready for you to call home.



Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, clean criminal and eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. *NO PETS*