Orlando, FL
5601 Andora Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5601 Andora Street

5601 Andora Street · No Longer Available
Location

5601 Andora Street, Orlando, FL 32807
Monterey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with significant updating to the kitchen and bath, including appliances and bath fixtures. The entire home boasts beautiful dark wood floors with spacious rooms throughout. New Roof, New A/C and New Paint for both Interior and Exterior. There is a 1 car carport with a utility room, a wood deck for grilling out and a nice size yard. This will not last long and a must see. *NO PETS*

Contact us today! 321-244-2542
Conveniently located to schools and major roads this fully upgraded home is ready for you to call home.

Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, clean criminal and eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. *NO PETS*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 Andora Street have any available units?
5601 Andora Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5601 Andora Street have?
Some of 5601 Andora Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 Andora Street currently offering any rent specials?
5601 Andora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 Andora Street pet-friendly?
No, 5601 Andora Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5601 Andora Street offer parking?
Yes, 5601 Andora Street offers parking.
Does 5601 Andora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5601 Andora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 Andora Street have a pool?
No, 5601 Andora Street does not have a pool.
Does 5601 Andora Street have accessible units?
No, 5601 Andora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 Andora Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5601 Andora Street has units with dishwashers.
