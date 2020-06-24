LARGE BRIGHT END UNIT in GATED COMMUNITY. 3 BEDROOM Unit sits on a HUGE GRASSY CUL DE SAC with no rear neighbors. Inside OPEN FLOOR plan offers lots of SPACE with family room and or dinning room or office. DOWNSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM is a wonderful feature. Additional LARGE bedroom upstairs offers privacy. Unit has been well taken care of and appliances are in great shape. Unit offers a few different types of rental options for individuals or for a family. Call agent for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5597 GELATO DRIVE have any available units?
5597 GELATO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5597 GELATO DRIVE have?
Some of 5597 GELATO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5597 GELATO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5597 GELATO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.