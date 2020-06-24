All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

5597 GELATO DRIVE

5597 Gelato Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5597 Gelato Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LARGE BRIGHT END UNIT in GATED COMMUNITY. 3 BEDROOM Unit sits on a HUGE GRASSY CUL DE SAC with no rear neighbors. Inside OPEN FLOOR plan offers lots of SPACE with family room and or dinning room or office. DOWNSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM is a wonderful feature. Additional LARGE bedroom upstairs offers privacy. Unit has been well taken care of and appliances are in great shape. Unit offers a few different types of rental options for individuals or for a family. Call agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5597 GELATO DRIVE have any available units?
5597 GELATO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5597 GELATO DRIVE have?
Some of 5597 GELATO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5597 GELATO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5597 GELATO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5597 GELATO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5597 GELATO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5597 GELATO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5597 GELATO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5597 GELATO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5597 GELATO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5597 GELATO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5597 GELATO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5597 GELATO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5597 GELATO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5597 GELATO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5597 GELATO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

