5597 GELATO DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

LARGE BRIGHT END UNIT in GATED COMMUNITY. 3 BEDROOM Unit sits on a HUGE GRASSY CUL DE SAC with no rear neighbors. Inside OPEN FLOOR plan offers lots of SPACE with family room and or dinning room or office. DOWNSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM is a wonderful feature. Additional LARGE bedroom upstairs offers privacy. Unit has been well taken care of and appliances are in great shape. Unit offers a few different types of rental options for individuals or for a family. Call agent for details.