Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool tennis court

The Palms Club, a guard gated community, is located in the heart of Metrowest. The community features resort-style clubhouse, pool, fitness center, business center, tennis courts, car wash station and more! This spacious 2/2 on the first floor has brand new wood look plank flooring in the ENTIRE unit, fresh paint, brand new refrigerator and microwave, double master floor plan and screened patio.