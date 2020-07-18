All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY

5560 Metrowest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5560 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman North

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
2/2 on First Floor in Palms Club Metrowest! - The Palms Club, a guard gated community, is located in the heart of Metrowest. The community features resort-style clubhouse, pool, fitness center, business center, tennis courts, car wash station and more! This spacious 2/2 on the first floor has brand new wood look plank flooring in the ENTIRE unit, fresh paint, brand new refrigerator and microwave, double master floor plan and screened patio. Call today for a viewing!

*HOA application and approval also required.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3202722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY have any available units?
5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY have?
Some of 5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY currently offering any rent specials?
5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY pet-friendly?
No, 5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY offer parking?
No, 5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY does not offer parking.
Does 5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY have a pool?
Yes, 5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY has a pool.
Does 5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY have accessible units?
No, 5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY does not have accessible units.
Does 5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with dishwashers.
