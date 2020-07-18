5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY

Amenities

2/2 on First Floor in Palms Club Metrowest! - The Palms Club, a guard gated community, is located in the heart of Metrowest. The community features resort-style clubhouse, pool, fitness center, business center, tennis courts, car wash station and more! This spacious 2/2 on the first floor has brand new wood look plank flooring in the ENTIRE unit, fresh paint, brand new refrigerator and microwave, double master floor plan and screened patio. Call today for a viewing!



*HOA application and approval also required.*



No Pets Allowed



