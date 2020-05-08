All apartments in Orlando
5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107

5500 Devonbriar Way · (407) 513-4722
Location

5500 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 · Avail. Aug 10

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 Available 08/10/20 One bedroom, one bathroom condo w/balcony - Built in 1987
1/1 with Balcony Apartment Renovated 2015 with Tiles flooring, new cabinets, new a/c and new appliances. First floor unit with Laundry Hook ups and walk in closet. Located at Regency Gardens just walking distance from Semorant ave., Market places, Bus stop, Restaurants and Orlando International Airport just minutes away. The complex offer to tenants: Two Pools, Gym, Club House, Volleyball court, Tennis court, BBQ area, playgrounds and more.
Parking, Pool, Fitness center, Tennis court, Club house
1 Year
$125.00 Lease Administration Fee.
$20.00 Pet application fee.
$350.00 NON-Refundable pet fee, per pet, applies, call office for details.
HOA requires application
Mandatory Fees call office for details.
Rental insurance required.

(RLNE3380989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 have any available units?
5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 have?
Some of 5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 is pet friendly.
Does 5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 offer parking?
Yes, 5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 does offer parking.
Does 5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 have a pool?
Yes, 5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 has a pool.
Does 5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 have accessible units?
No, 5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 does not have units with dishwashers.
