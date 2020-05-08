Amenities

5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 Available 08/10/20 One bedroom, one bathroom condo w/balcony - Built in 1987

1/1 with Balcony Apartment Renovated 2015 with Tiles flooring, new cabinets, new a/c and new appliances. First floor unit with Laundry Hook ups and walk in closet. Located at Regency Gardens just walking distance from Semorant ave., Market places, Bus stop, Restaurants and Orlando International Airport just minutes away. The complex offer to tenants: Two Pools, Gym, Club House, Volleyball court, Tennis court, BBQ area, playgrounds and more.

1 Year

$125.00 Lease Administration Fee.

$20.00 Pet application fee.

$350.00 NON-Refundable pet fee, per pet, applies, call office for details.

HOA requires application

Mandatory Fees call office for details.

Rental insurance required.



