All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5460 Caramella Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5460 Caramella Drive - 1
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:54 AM

5460 Caramella Drive - 1

5460 Caramella Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Vista East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5460 Caramella Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
3 Bedroom Townhome , All wet areas and downstairs have upgraded 18" tile. Beautiful, open plan. Formal dining room and Master suite is downstairs. Upstairs you have 3 wonderful and huge bedrooms separated at each end of home for privacy. The front property overlooks a beautiful pond and have brick paver drive and walk. This home has it all from the gated community with community pool and playground to the convenient location with easy major road access. Don't wait. This is a great opportunity!
Built in 2014
Tivoli Village Parking, Pool, Club house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5460 Caramella Drive - 1 have any available units?
5460 Caramella Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5460 Caramella Drive - 1 have?
Some of 5460 Caramella Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5460 Caramella Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5460 Caramella Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5460 Caramella Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5460 Caramella Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5460 Caramella Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5460 Caramella Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 5460 Caramella Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5460 Caramella Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5460 Caramella Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 5460 Caramella Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 5460 Caramella Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5460 Caramella Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5460 Caramella Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5460 Caramella Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl
Orlando, FL 32822
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach