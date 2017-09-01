5460 Caramella Drive - 1

Amenities
3 Bedroom Townhome , All wet areas and downstairs have upgraded 18" tile. Beautiful, open plan. Formal dining room and Master suite is downstairs. Upstairs you have 3 wonderful and huge bedrooms separated at each end of home for privacy. The front property overlooks a beautiful pond and have brick paver drive and walk. This home has it all from the gated community with community pool and playground to the convenient location with easy major road access. Don't wait. This is a great opportunity!
Built in 2014
Tivoli Village Parking, Pool, Club house