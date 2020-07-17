5459 VINELAND RD. # 4104 ORANGE COUNTY

Amenities

1BD/1BA FURNISHED CONDO - 1st FLOOR FURNISHED CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY WITH SOLARIUM. Gated community Cypress Fairways features include pool, clubhouse, tennis court, children's playground, fitness center, and picnic areas. Conveniently located near Universal Studios, Metrowest and Orlando attractions area with easy access to I-4 and Florida Turnpike. Includes 2 parking spaces.

Application fees are non-refundable.



Application process is online at: www.OrlandoLease.com. Go to Rentals and find property. "Apply Now"



Full Credit/Skip/Eviction/Criminal check is done on all applicants.



Application Fee is $50 per adult due at end of application.

Security Deposit is equal to One Months Rent.



Please have the following documents ready to attach as JPEG or PDF.

Drivers License & Pay Stubs.



