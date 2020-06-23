5424 PENWAY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Expect to be impressed!!! You're going to love this David Weekley home's casual, flexible floor plan (McDowell), updates, location and of course the community. The highly desirable Baldwin Park! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home can be your new home. A large covered front porch & beautiful landscaping welcome you & your guests to this beautiful residence. It boasts a spacious kitchen with 42” cabinets, Silestone (quartz) countertops, stainless appliances, and lots of cabinets and counter space. This home has a very open floor plan on the first level, it has a large island that doubles as a breakfast bar. There is a separate formal dining room and a spacious family room and wood floors cover all of the home, except for the wet rooms that have tile. There is also a home office with French doors as well as a spacious, rear entry garage with no homes directly behind you. All three bedrooms are tucked away upstairs. The generously sized owner’s retreat includes a four piece bathroom with two independent sink vanities, a garden tub, separate shower, and an enormous walk-in closet! Don’t miss this opportunity to live in one of Orlando's best neighborhoods that include 3 community pools, 2 fitness centers, several parks/playgrounds and a walking/running path around beautiful Lake Baldwin. Baldwin Park is an award-winning neighborhood, just three miles from downtown Orlando. Great schools, parks, lakes, shops, and restaurants make it one of Orlando's most desirable places to live, work or visit.