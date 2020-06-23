All apartments in Orlando
5424 E Michigan St. #4.

5424 E Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Location

5424 E Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32812
Bryn Mawr

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 2/2 Condo x Rent close to Airport and Downtown Orlando! - Beautiful 2/2 Condo x Rent close to Airport and Downtown Orlando.
Set in the back of this quiet tree lined community you'll enjoy an assigned parking spot directly in front of the unit for convenience. Walk down a winding path with well kept landscaping and notice the picturesque pond lined with pink blooming crepe myrtle's and a bench to sit and enjoy some quiet moments behind the home. With a coat closet at the entrance downstairs you can leave your shoes, jackets and extras neatly tucked away before making your way to the open living space upstairs that offers lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings! The bedrooms are both master size and include huge walk in closets. This community offers amenities for everyone! With the security of a gated community, a separate lush green dog walking area, billiards with a community library, tot lot, complimentary care care area, Mediterranean style pool and summer kitchen and tennis courts to enjoy! You will not be disappointed!
Great school district.
HOA approval required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4638740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5424 E Michigan St. #4. have any available units?
5424 E Michigan St. #4. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5424 E Michigan St. #4. have?
Some of 5424 E Michigan St. #4.'s amenities include pet friendly, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5424 E Michigan St. #4. currently offering any rent specials?
5424 E Michigan St. #4. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5424 E Michigan St. #4. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5424 E Michigan St. #4. is pet friendly.
Does 5424 E Michigan St. #4. offer parking?
Yes, 5424 E Michigan St. #4. does offer parking.
Does 5424 E Michigan St. #4. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5424 E Michigan St. #4. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5424 E Michigan St. #4. have a pool?
Yes, 5424 E Michigan St. #4. has a pool.
Does 5424 E Michigan St. #4. have accessible units?
No, 5424 E Michigan St. #4. does not have accessible units.
Does 5424 E Michigan St. #4. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5424 E Michigan St. #4. does not have units with dishwashers.
