5424 E Michigan St. #4.

Amenities

pet friendly parking walk in closets gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool pool table pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 2/2 Condo x Rent close to Airport and Downtown Orlando! - Beautiful 2/2 Condo x Rent close to Airport and Downtown Orlando.

Set in the back of this quiet tree lined community you'll enjoy an assigned parking spot directly in front of the unit for convenience. Walk down a winding path with well kept landscaping and notice the picturesque pond lined with pink blooming crepe myrtle's and a bench to sit and enjoy some quiet moments behind the home. With a coat closet at the entrance downstairs you can leave your shoes, jackets and extras neatly tucked away before making your way to the open living space upstairs that offers lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings! The bedrooms are both master size and include huge walk in closets. This community offers amenities for everyone! With the security of a gated community, a separate lush green dog walking area, billiards with a community library, tot lot, complimentary care care area, Mediterranean style pool and summer kitchen and tennis courts to enjoy! You will not be disappointed!

Great school district.

HOA approval required.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4638740)