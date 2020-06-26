5420 E Michigan St Apt 3

Amenities

This updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is a must see. Conveniently located this unit features stainless steel appliances wood cabinets. Wood floors in the living areas and carpeting in the bedrooms The community features many amenities. This unit will not last. Call to schedule today