Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:08 PM

5420 E Michigan St Apt 3

5420 E Michigan St · No Longer Available
Location

5420 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32812
Bryn Mawr

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is a must see. Conveniently located this unit features stainless steel appliances wood cabinets. Wood floors in the living areas and carpeting in the bedrooms The community features many amenities. This unit will not last. Call to schedule today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 have any available units?
5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 have?
Some of 5420 E Michigan St Apt 3's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 pet-friendly?
No, 5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 offer parking?
No, 5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 does not offer parking.
Does 5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
