This updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is a must see. Conveniently located this unit features stainless steel appliances wood cabinets. Wood floors in the living areas and carpeting in the bedrooms The community features many amenities. This unit will not last. Call to schedule today
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 have any available units?
5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 have?
Some of 5420 E Michigan St Apt 3's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5420 E Michigan St Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.