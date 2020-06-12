Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan tennis court

5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 Available 01/07/20 Spacious 2/2 Town Home by Millenia Mall! Available January 2020 - Spacious 2/2 townhome located in the Cypress Woods Community. This property boasts beautiful vaulted wood beam ceilings, tiled living areas, newly carpeted bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, interior laundry room, lovely scenic walking trails and a location second to none.



Just minutes from Millennia Mall, Outlets and I-4.

Community pool, and tennis courts are all available at your leisure.



Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home.



Sorry, pets are not allowed.



In addition to our application, Cypress Woods HOA has an application process with a corresponding $100.00 application fee per person. Applicant must complete a mandatory HOA Orientation and complete the Applicant Orientation Acknowledgement form prior to taking possession of the property.



*Washer and dryer are provided but they are in as/is condition and for tenant convenience only.



No Pets Allowed



