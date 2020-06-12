All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1

5362 Burning Tree Dr Unit C-10-1 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Florida Center North
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5362 Burning Tree Dr Unit C-10-1, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 Available 01/07/20 Spacious 2/2 Town Home by Millenia Mall! Available January 2020 - Spacious 2/2 townhome located in the Cypress Woods Community. This property boasts beautiful vaulted wood beam ceilings, tiled living areas, newly carpeted bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, interior laundry room, lovely scenic walking trails and a location second to none.

Just minutes from Millennia Mall, Outlets and I-4.
Community pool, and tennis courts are all available at your leisure.

Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home.

Sorry, pets are not allowed.

In addition to our application, Cypress Woods HOA has an application process with a corresponding $100.00 application fee per person. Applicant must complete a mandatory HOA Orientation and complete the Applicant Orientation Acknowledgement form prior to taking possession of the property.

*Washer and dryer are provided but they are in as/is condition and for tenant convenience only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4635169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 have any available units?
5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 have?
Some of 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 currently offering any rent specials?
5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 pet-friendly?
No, 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 offer parking?
Yes, 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 offers parking.
Does 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 have a pool?
Yes, 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 has a pool.
Does 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 have accessible units?
No, 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach