Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:31 AM

535 MARGARET COURT

535 Margaret Court · No Longer Available
Location

535 Margaret Court, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Cherokee

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Amazing historic craftsman style home built in 1910! You will fall in love with the fantastic floor plan, huge rooms that are bright and cheery, and oodles of historic charm. As you walk up the cobblestone walk way you will notice the beautiful tropical landscaping and the covered veranda sweeping across the front of the house. You'll be amazed at the the open floor floor plan and modern conveniences. A huge living room/dining room combo greets you as you enter the house. From the front door you can see all the way to the back yard oasis. Large kitchen in the center of the home features plenty of storage in the real wood cabinets, upscale stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar that seats 4! Also on the ground floor are a home office, a full bath, and a bedroom that is great for guests. At the back of the house you will find a huge family room that opens up to a large covered lanai with hot tub. The fenced in yard also features lush landscaping and a covered pergola. This house is meant for entertaining! Perfect for a large party or small intimate gatherings. Upstairs are 3 more bedrooms and 2 more full baths with original wood floors and amazing ceilings. The master bedroom is larger than a new suburban home master! The front bedroom is enormous as well. The 4th bedroom is tandem to the master and great for nursery, or private study. Fabulous location with sunset city views and walk to all the action.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 MARGARET COURT have any available units?
535 MARGARET COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 MARGARET COURT have?
Some of 535 MARGARET COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 MARGARET COURT currently offering any rent specials?
535 MARGARET COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 MARGARET COURT pet-friendly?
No, 535 MARGARET COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 535 MARGARET COURT offer parking?
No, 535 MARGARET COURT does not offer parking.
Does 535 MARGARET COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 MARGARET COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 MARGARET COURT have a pool?
No, 535 MARGARET COURT does not have a pool.
Does 535 MARGARET COURT have accessible units?
No, 535 MARGARET COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 535 MARGARET COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 MARGARET COURT has units with dishwashers.
