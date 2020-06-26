535 MARGARET COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Amazing historic craftsman style home built in 1910! You will fall in love with the fantastic floor plan, huge rooms that are bright and cheery, and oodles of historic charm. As you walk up the cobblestone walk way you will notice the beautiful tropical landscaping and the covered veranda sweeping across the front of the house. You'll be amazed at the the open floor floor plan and modern conveniences. A huge living room/dining room combo greets you as you enter the house. From the front door you can see all the way to the back yard oasis. Large kitchen in the center of the home features plenty of storage in the real wood cabinets, upscale stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar that seats 4! Also on the ground floor are a home office, a full bath, and a bedroom that is great for guests. At the back of the house you will find a huge family room that opens up to a large covered lanai with hot tub. The fenced in yard also features lush landscaping and a covered pergola. This house is meant for entertaining! Perfect for a large party or small intimate gatherings. Upstairs are 3 more bedrooms and 2 more full baths with original wood floors and amazing ceilings. The master bedroom is larger than a new suburban home master! The front bedroom is enormous as well. The 4th bedroom is tandem to the master and great for nursery, or private study. Fabulous location with sunset city views and walk to all the action.