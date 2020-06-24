All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5315 EMERALD ISLE DR
5315 EMERALD ISLE DR

5315 Emerald Isle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5315 Emerald Isle Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Dixie Belle

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Super cute 2/2 end unit condo in Conway in the Dover Green Condos. Very spacious with vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile and wood laminate floors, and a private and fenced-in yard. The large kitchen features a stainless steel appliances and a pantry. There is a separate dining area and a large living room with views of the beautifully landscaped yard. The master bedroom features en-suite master bath and walk-in closet. Washer and dryer are included and the condo has two designated parking spaces directly in front of the condo. The many community amenities include a heated pool, tennis courts, sauna and clubhouse. Well located to the popular Hour Glass District, Downtown Orlando, the airport, and major expressways. Condo association application and approval required. Owner will consider small pet on case-by-case basis up to 20 lbs max, per HOA rules

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 EMERALD ISLE DR have any available units?
5315 EMERALD ISLE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5315 EMERALD ISLE DR have?
Some of 5315 EMERALD ISLE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5315 EMERALD ISLE DR currently offering any rent specials?
5315 EMERALD ISLE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 EMERALD ISLE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5315 EMERALD ISLE DR is pet friendly.
Does 5315 EMERALD ISLE DR offer parking?
Yes, 5315 EMERALD ISLE DR offers parking.
Does 5315 EMERALD ISLE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5315 EMERALD ISLE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 EMERALD ISLE DR have a pool?
Yes, 5315 EMERALD ISLE DR has a pool.
Does 5315 EMERALD ISLE DR have accessible units?
No, 5315 EMERALD ISLE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 EMERALD ISLE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5315 EMERALD ISLE DR has units with dishwashers.

