5315 EMERALD ISLE DR

Super cute 2/2 end unit condo in Conway in the Dover Green Condos. Very spacious with vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile and wood laminate floors, and a private and fenced-in yard. The large kitchen features a stainless steel appliances and a pantry. There is a separate dining area and a large living room with views of the beautifully landscaped yard. The master bedroom features en-suite master bath and walk-in closet. Washer and dryer are included and the condo has two designated parking spaces directly in front of the condo. The many community amenities include a heated pool, tennis courts, sauna and clubhouse. Well located to the popular Hour Glass District, Downtown Orlando, the airport, and major expressways. Condo association application and approval required. Owner will consider small pet on case-by-case basis up to 20 lbs max, per HOA rules