529 S Crystal Lake Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:08 PM

529 S Crystal Lake Drive

529 S Crystal Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

529 S Crystal Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Underhill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eff961f0df ---- Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the heart of Orlando. Offering hardwood floors and tile throughout. This home has beautiful character anyone can enjoy! The property has a large deck in the back of the home, perfect for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors. The yard is very large and fenced, providing a great play area for your family pets. Conveniently located close to downtown and all major roadways. This property will not last long! Submit your application today! ***Renters Insurance Must be Obtained and Submitted Prior To Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Fee $250 per pre-approved pet Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 S Crystal Lake Drive have any available units?
529 S Crystal Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 S Crystal Lake Drive have?
Some of 529 S Crystal Lake Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 S Crystal Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
529 S Crystal Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 S Crystal Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 S Crystal Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 529 S Crystal Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 529 S Crystal Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 529 S Crystal Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 S Crystal Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 S Crystal Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 529 S Crystal Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 529 S Crystal Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 529 S Crystal Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 529 S Crystal Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 S Crystal Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

