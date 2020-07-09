529 S Crystal Lake Drive

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eff961f0df ---- Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the heart of Orlando. Offering hardwood floors and tile throughout. This home has beautiful character anyone can enjoy! The property has a large deck in the back of the home, perfect for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors. The yard is very large and fenced, providing a great play area for your family pets. Conveniently located close to downtown and all major roadways. This property will not last long! Submit your application today! ***Renters Insurance Must be Obtained and Submitted Prior To Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Fee $250 per pre-approved pet Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)