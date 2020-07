Amenities

Amazing Townhome located in the heart of Orlando. Five minutes from Universal and MEtrowest area, 10 min from Downtown. This lovely updated unit has granite counter top with light cabinets. Tile floors throughout the first floor. Carpet on the stairs and second floor. Both closets has organized shelving and so much more. Come and see this unit you don't want to miss this opportunity.