5275 Vineland Rd

Amenities
Tamarind - Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condominium - Spacious 2nd story unit (1200 sq ft) with balcony patio (and extra storage) overlooking pool. Updated kitchen cabinets and countertops, all appliances including glass top range, refrigerator with icemaker, dishwasher and garbage disposal, washer and dryer. Two large bedrooms, walk in closets, spacious living room/dining room combo. Updated bathroom cabinets and vanities. Close to Universal, International Drive, Millenia Mall, and I4. Give our property manager a call to schedule your showing! Lauren @ 407-668-0151.
Note: Commercial Vehicles are prohibited
Qualifications to rent include: Good credit/background, sufficient income, employment and rental verification as well as approval through the Home Owner's Association.
(RLNE5303603)