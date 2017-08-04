All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5275 Vineland Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5275 Vineland Rd
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

5275 Vineland Rd

5275 Vineland Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Florida Center North
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5275 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tamarind - Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condominium - Spacious 2nd story unit (1200 sq ft) with balcony patio (and extra storage) overlooking pool. Updated kitchen cabinets and countertops, all appliances including glass top range, refrigerator with icemaker, dishwasher and garbage disposal, washer and dryer. Two large bedrooms, walk in closets, spacious living room/dining room combo. Updated bathroom cabinets and vanities. Close to Universal, International Drive, Millenia Mall, and I4. Give our property manager a call to schedule your showing! Lauren @ 407-668-0151.

Note: Commercial Vehicles are prohibited

Qualifications to rent include: Good credit/background, sufficient income, employment and rental verification as well as approval through the Home Owner's Association.

(RLNE5303603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5275 Vineland Rd have any available units?
5275 Vineland Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5275 Vineland Rd have?
Some of 5275 Vineland Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5275 Vineland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5275 Vineland Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5275 Vineland Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5275 Vineland Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5275 Vineland Rd offer parking?
No, 5275 Vineland Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5275 Vineland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5275 Vineland Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5275 Vineland Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5275 Vineland Rd has a pool.
Does 5275 Vineland Rd have accessible units?
No, 5275 Vineland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5275 Vineland Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5275 Vineland Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach