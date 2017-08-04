5275 Vineland Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tamarind - Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condominium - Spacious 2nd story unit (1200 sq ft) with balcony patio (and extra storage) overlooking pool. Updated kitchen cabinets and countertops, all appliances including glass top range, refrigerator with icemaker, dishwasher and garbage disposal, washer and dryer. Two large bedrooms, walk in closets, spacious living room/dining room combo. Updated bathroom cabinets and vanities. Close to Universal, International Drive, Millenia Mall, and I4. Give our property manager a call to schedule your showing! Lauren @ 407-668-0151.



Note: Commercial Vehicles are prohibited



Qualifications to rent include: Good credit/background, sufficient income, employment and rental verification as well as approval through the Home Owner's Association.



